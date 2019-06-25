Son killed in car crash footballer signed a contract with real Madrid (photo)
The eldest son of Jose Antonio Reyes, who was killed June 1 in a car accident, signed a contract with real Madrid. The President “creamy” Florentino Perez has promised to take care of 11-year-old Jose Reyes Jr., who will play for the youth team of real Madrid.
“Very pleased and proud to begin a new phase in the “Real world”. Thank you to everyone who supported me and trusted me, especially my family, “wrote the boy on his page in Instagram.
By the way, after the death of father Reyes Jr. posted a touching letter to the social network, addressed to josé Antonio. “This is the last moment we spent together, dad. That day you always gave me advice, but today you didn’t come back and it is a very difficult day for me. I will always be proud of you, dad. We didn’t spend much time together, but only you and I know how much we love each other. I know you can take care of me from heaven, and I will never forget you. I love you, dad“, — shared his emotions Jose, perepev photo.
Note that Jose Antonio Reyes at the time also played for real Madrid in the 2006/2007 season striker played in Madrid on loan from Arsenal, spending for “butter” in all the tournaments 38 matches and scoring 7 goals.

