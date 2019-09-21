Son Kolomoisky helped Dnipro to win the super Cup of Ukraine (photo, video)
On Saturday, September 21, basketball “Dnepr” won the Ukrainian super Cup-2019. According to regulations, the holder of the trophy is determined by the sum of two matches. In the first of them Dnipro on the road beat the current champion, yuzhnensky “Chemist”, with a score of 78:63 and securing a comfortable margin of 15 points.
In the second match held in the river, the hosts were leading for three quarters. The wards of Denis Zhuravlev relaxed only in the final quarter, allowing the opponent to win the game 85:82, but not the two-legged tie. In the end, Dnipro’s second season in a row became the winner of the honorary trophy and prepares to start the super League, which is scheduled for September 27.
Note that in the “Dnepr” debuted in an official match, the son of Ukrainian oligarch Igor Kolomoisky — Gregory, played in the Student League in the United States and in Israel. Gregory played a total of 3 minutes and 43 seconds, but productive actions to your asset is not recorded. The tycoon attended the game, personally congratulating his son and the team on winning the trophy.
Gregory Kolomoisky
Igor Kolomoisky personally supported her son in the stands
.
Photo of Bq “Dnepr”
