Son of Anna Sedokova grows an exact copy of his father
According to fans, with age, Hector is becoming more and more like his father.
Unlike most celebrities, Anna Sedokova does not hide his personal life and family from the public. Social network celebrities regularly appear private pictures, my children’s photos and funny videos. So, a few hours ago, the actress posted on his Instagram a new photo, which depicts a 2-year-old son Hector. Apparently, the picture was taken on the passport.
“My dad’s a bum, mom’s cute. Well, what is this child at all. I think this photo clearly displays its essence. Yesterday with the nurse are unable to be photographed. He just refused to sit on a chair and look at the woman. He was against it. They nurse came in the Studio, was standing in the queue half an hour (strange that no one missed the woman with a child), went in and came out. I had my mom apply the secret way to go to show him the spacecraft (aka photo booth). So, that’s the best we got,” shared Anna.