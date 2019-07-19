Son of Elizabeth Hurley Damian starred in advertising Foundation
17-year-old Liz Hurley’s son Damian made his debut as a model, starring in an advertising campaign star makeup artist Pat McGrath.
Damian introduced a new line of makeup Pat McGrath called the Sublime Perfection of the System. In the video a young man posing in front of famous photographer and Director Steven Meisel. He has voluminous hair and glowing makeup, which makeup artist has achieved with its new tonal resources and Hilter.
For filming Damian chose a white t-shirt and a leather jacket. In the video he poses together with other well — known models-Songra Deluxe, violet Chachki and Junyan Zhang.
The is Damian, who recently has long hair, very similar to my mom Elizabeth Hurley. The young man signed a contract with British modeling Agency TESS Management and will now play quite often. In addition, in 2016, he starred in the third season of the popular series by Mark Schwan “members of the Royal family” and plans to continue his film career.