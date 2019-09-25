Son of Janna Friske Dmitry Shepelev stopping to build a new relationship
Known TV presenter Dmitry Shepelev after the death of Jeanne Friske hides personal life. He educates them with the singer son of Plato, who turned six years old, and build new relationships. The name of his lady, he does not name. But we know that the seven dwarfs live under one roof, with designer Catherine Tulupova, which has a seven year old daughter, Lada. They all appeared at film premieres and exhibitions, but because of the intense media attention stopped public outputs.
Dmitry gave a reason to talk about his new relationship a candid Instagram post, which did not hide the fact that he has a girlfriend and told how the kids took to build personal life.
“I’m always happy to look at young parents. And those of them who from time to time does not forget to step back and spend time alone together, I watch with envy. My son is 6 years old and I always gave him enough of my time. But only recently I realized how important it is to get distracted and devote time to yourself and your partner, to be without a child, without the hassle and without daily responsibilities”, — said Shepelev.
He also complained that the daily household chores do not allow to plan a romantic dinner with your beloved or at least to spend the evening just the two of us, not to mention shared rides. There are always some childish thing, more important than all the others.
“To leave together for town, to go together to the movies or just stay at the hotel, never handled. Yes, good idea, will have to do. And so week after week… this weekend will not work, remember, the kids go to birthday (coming mom, you need to work on the weekend, have you seen the weather forecast)? Well, in General, trouble. But in reality it turns out that all the daily routine of care from walking dogs to pick up the kids from school start to be fun after awhile managed to break out of this everyday scenario”, — said Shepelev and added that he still found the time and bought tickets to the theatre.
“In short, we freaked out. Next week two days in a row we have tickets to the theater. No, not a puppet. Adult” — said Dmitry.
Recall that the singer Zhanna Friske died four years ago after a long battle with cancer of the brain. She had a glioblastoma, an inoperable brain tumor. Cancer the star was discovered shortly after she gave birth to a son Platon. Her disease compared with the disease Anastasia Zavorotnyuk, which is now treated in a private Moscow clinic. The tumor, the actress discovered after the birth of daughter Mila.
