Son of Meghan Markle Archie for the first time officially released (photos, video)
Four-month-old son, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry took part in his first Royal event. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex took their baby held in South Africa as part of a tour to Africa meeting with Desmond tutu — the Anglican Archbishop of Cape town, an active fighter against apartheid and Nobel peace prize laureate 1984.
The boy was in a blue jump suit. His proud Mama in a black-and-white Club Monaco dress cost $ 460.
in July. However, his visit was not official. His mother ambushed by the paparazzi.
As reported “FACTS” in South Africa Archie was given a new African name.
