Son of Meghan Markle Archie for the first time officially released (photos, video)

| September 25, 2019 | News | No Comments

Сын Меган Маркл Арчи впервые официально вышел в свет (фото, видео)

Four-month-old son, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry took part in his first Royal event. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex took their baby held in South Africa as part of a tour to Africa meeting with Desmond tutu — the Anglican Archbishop of Cape town, an active fighter against apartheid and Nobel peace prize laureate 1984.

View this post in Instagram

Publication from The House of Sussex (@harry_meghan_updates) 25 Sep 2019 1:56 PDT

 

Сын Меган Маркл Арчи впервые официально вышел в свет (фото, видео)

Сын Меган Маркл Арчи впервые официально вышел в свет (фото, видео)

Сын Меган Маркл Арчи впервые официально вышел в свет (фото, видео)

View this post in Instagram

Publication from The House of Sussex (@harry_meghan_updates) 25 Sep 2019 1:57 PDT

The boy was in a blue jump suit. His proud Mama in a black-and-white Club Monaco dress cost $ 460.

in July. However, his visit was not official. His mother ambushed by the paparazzi.

As reported “FACTS” in South Africa Archie was given a new African name.

See also: Meghan Markle appeared on the beach in a loose blouse and jeans on the background of rumors about her pregnancy.

See also: Meghan Markle appeared at the evening reception in an old dress, and a mosque with a headscarf and bare feet.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr