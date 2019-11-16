Son of Mick Jagger sang, and the fans of the rock legend was taken aback — pop from Russia from a guy just did not expect
The son of the lead singer of The Rolling Stones, Lucas Jagger, is also singing. That’s just the repertoire he has, to put it mildly, very unexpected. If you also hoped one day the guy will go in his father’s footsteps, it is unlikely. In his 20s he was already firmly hooked on pop music from Russia and even learned the words (see video below).
Photo: Mick and Lukas Jaggery in Moscow instagram.com
Lucas Maurice Morad Jagger was one of eight children of Mick Jagger, musician, singer, leader of world famous rock group. Moreover, as noted by fans, 20-year-old Lucas more than others like the father. But, apparently, only in appearance. In Instagram-the stories the guy has a video in which he listens to the hit song “Pink wine” artists from Russia and LJ Feduk. Moreover, confident singing.
The track “Pink wine” became in Russia a hit in 2017. The song is called, sounded from each iron, and in 2018, when in the summer of that year, Mick and Lucas Jaggery stayed in Moscow. It seems, then the guy and picked up this “virus”.
“Russian music is amazing!” he wrote stories.
The video also hit YouTube and his audience did not hide his surprise. Some praised the pronunciation of Lucas, but expressed the hope that “Pink wine” is just a passing fancy Jagger, Jr.