Son of Potap changed the hair color
September 3, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
In many Ukrainian schools holiday line moved on the first of September the second. Representatives of domestic show-business have already started to share photos from a school ruler. One of the first holiday photos shared Ukrainian singer Potap, reports the Chronicle.info with reference for Today.
This year he, along with his ex-wife Irina Gorovoy sent 11-year-old son Andrew in the fifth grade. The boy changed his hair color – it was lighter. To support him also came his sister, Irina’s daughter Natalia.
“Already in grade 5!!!! The hair is dyed, a free form, Cabinet system, girls have grown up. While the mood (the Andrew’s son – ed.) chic!”, – posted by Irina on his page in Instagram.