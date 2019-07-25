Son of Potap cover the whole body with tattoos
Dad and son clearly had a fun time
Ukrainian singer and producer Potap recently regularly pleases the subscribers tender and passionate publications with his beloved wife Nastya Kamenskih. However, the artist does not forget about his son from his first marriage with Irina Gorovoy, 10-year-old Andrew. He is regularly seen with him and sometimes shows on the network.
So, Potap highly amused followers a new photo of her grown-up Andrew. The boy is depicted Nude to the waist while he covered with multi-colored peremennymi tattoos — even face! Pictures you can see a variety. The guy is clearly very pleased with himself and smiles happily.
“The father is a rapper” — with humor commented Potap.
Members of the rapper appreciated his sense of humor and noted that Andrew clearly went in their star dad.
- Perebivki Cox
- My fish! A good child is on holidays. Actively
- Handsome! Now, go to the bathroom
- Kid nichogo sobi ti in tats. Mama Yak with the process pobachiti, it has a single tattoo Tobi zabezpechiti
- Andrei cool
- All in the Pope
- Just the top
- Krasava!!! Your people!!!
- How to launder????
- I suppose all day killed for the sake of transformation, and in General mimics the folder