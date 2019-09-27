Son of Regina Todorenko brought her to tears (video)
Famous TV host Regina todorenko are unable to hold back tears, telling about a young son Michael. A young mother is proud of success of 9-month-old baby. On his page in Instagram she published a short video with his son and shared his impressions. The star admitted that she cried for a few hours.
“Sitting for hours crying. No, not from grief, but from joy and happiness because you have seen on TV our team is, where the main role is our son. I was overwhelmed with emotion,” wrote Regina.
View this post in Instagram
We will remind, the baby was born in December last year. Leading almost no maternity leave. Shortly after birth, she returned to work. And in the summer showed a slim figure in a swimsuit. In the summer of Vlad Topalov and Regina Todorenko played a gay wedding in Italy.
Also Regina todorenko and Vlad Topalov showed how little Michael interferes with their bed pleasures.
