Son of Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham age of 2 years old
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham who went on holiday to Italy, managed to spread the network a lot of joint ops, including with his son Jack. And today, June 24, the model made a real boom cute photos in honor of the birthday of the son. Jack Oscar celebrated its 2-year anniversary and a loving mother filled his page in Instagram touching and funny staff. Babe posing in different outfits and locations, many photos he poses with mom and dad. Footage Rosie signed with love: “happy birthday, my beautiful baby”, “2 today! We love you, little J”…
It is worth noting that Huntington-Whiteley still tends not to show the face of the boy. Many photos hides his baseball cap, and on the other Jack Oscar just turn away. But still a large variety of frames it gave the fans to understand that they are ready for greater frankness than usual.
Recall that Rosie and Jason met in 2010 at the famous music festival Coachella and almost immediately began to meet. However, I tried not to impose once again their relationship for discussion. Maybe that’s why the press over the years, many times they were brought together and bred. Statham himself has admitted in interviews that found in the model of the woman of his dreams and was literally speechless when he first saw her. And Rosie, which, incidentally, is 20 years younger than their partner, admitted that she was captivated by the strength and confidence Jason.
From 2016, the year the couple finally announced their engagement, but the long-awaited wedding fans and have not waited. Instead, there was not less good news – the supermodel is pregnant! And in 2017, the year came to light little Jack Oscar. He was the first child for the British beauties and famous Hollywood actor, and they literally are not prepared in the soul.