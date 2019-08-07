Son of the star “Diesel show” chose a name for the new baby brother
With the beginning of study in universities great student life begins and on television: August 26 premiere of the sitcom “the medical school” which is for “New channel” removed “Diesel Studio”. The characters of the series are waiting for love, friendship and living together in the “Dorm” that will entail a lot of comical situations. To serial role Egor Krutogolov became the Chief pathologist.
But in real life Egor Mature change: the actor and his wife Kate expecting a son and have already decided on a name for the baby.
– How can we name the future brother, was invented by the son of a lion, – said Yegor. Says, let’s call him Max. I thought, how cool a name! It is short and international – will be appreciated all over the world and in all languages.
And the name is “racing”, smiles Egor. It is no secret that Krutogolov is fond of racing and even gave avtolecheniya 9-year-old son Lev “by inheritance”, which already became the champion of Ukraine.
– We just kind of rider “wanted”, we’re not assuming anything and do not plan! – laughs Egor. – But for some reason in our family it all comes down to the entire race. By the way, here at a recent race “Formula 1” in Germany, won by Max Verstappen. So the name is Max I love it!
The news of his wife’s pregnancy was for the stars “Diesel Show” surprise. In recognition of the actor, the advent of the second child the couple purposefully “worked”.
– We were not just ready for a max, and for a long time and seriously was engaged in it, — said Yegor. Not just waiting, we waited and waited pridali! Watched, as they say, was “a pencil”. So it’s not a surprise, it is our achievement.