Son of the star of the TV series “Tarzan” stabbed his mother to death and was killed by police (photo)
In the house of actor Ron Ely in Santa Barbara (California) was a tragedy. Was killed 62-year-old Ron’s wife Valerie lundeen Ali, a former winner of the beauty contest “Miss Florida 1981” and participant of the contest “Miss USA”. Stabbed her own son — 30-year-old Cameron Eli, who succumbed to multiple stab wounds.
Armed Cameron, a graduate of Harvard University, shot arrived on the scene the police, as it is considered “threatened”.
Ron and Valerie were married in 1984. In addition to the son they had two daughters, Kirsten and Caitland.
81-year-old Ron Ely is most famous performance of the title role in the television series 1960-ies “Tarzan”. He also starred in the films “fantasy Island”, “Wonder woman” and “Doc savage: man of bronze”. In the 80-ies was the lead of the beauty contest “Miss America”. Recent years had serious health problems.
At the time of his wife’s murder he was at home and was not injured. Ali could not really communicate with the police because of violations of the speech, but explained that his wife was murdered by a family member.
Edition of the Daily Mail reports that Cameron initially tried to blame the murder of Valerie Ron. The young man himself called the police and, weeping, said his father attacked the mother.
The reason for the crime is still unclear.
Ron and Valerie
Still from the TV series “Tarzan”
Ron and Valerie with children
