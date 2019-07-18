Son of trump supported the idea of sending congressmen with a migration background in their native countries
Eric trump, the son of the President of the United States Donald trump, said in the program Fox & Friends that the Democrats have no “no message” to convey to the American people, so they resort to “name calling” and accusations of racism against his father, writes Fox News.
“This is the most hate-filled group I’ve ever seen,” he said, drawing attention to anti-Semitic statements and calls for the elimination of ICE that led to protests over the weekend in which demonstrators removed the American flag and hoisted a Mexican on the building of the ICE office in Colorado.
The show’s host Steve Dusi said, that’s trump’s tweets about the need for some congressional Democrats to “return” to their home countries has caused a cascade of criticism and accusations that the President is “racist.” We noted that even the Republicans argued that these tweets have crossed the line.
“I like the tweet that if you don’t like our country, leave” — said Eric trump, comparing the United States with other countries.
“I’m not saying that America has no certain problems. But look, what conditions exist around the world, and you will understand that you are lucky that you live here. We are happy to live in this country,” he added.
The tension on this issue has escalated on July 16, when the Republican from Georgia, Doug Collins demanded that the words of speaker Nancy Pelosi (women of the Democratic party) was removed from the public report of the meeting of the house of representatives after she condemned the “racist tweets of the President.”
Then controlled by Democrats, the House of representatives voted not to strike out the words Pelosi from the minutes, the votes split along party lines. Then a resolution was adopted to condemn trump’s remarks.
Recall, trump accused of racism after he posted a message on Twitter criticizing the representatives of the Democratic party in the U.S. Congress.
He noted that we are talking about women who “come from countries that are in a state of total and universal disaster” and invited them to return to restore order in these countries.
Donald trump also added that the speaker of the house Nancy Pelosi “would be happy to arrange a free trip”.
This initiative of the President of the United States appeared a week after Pelosi, the speaker of the house of representatives and also the representative of the Democratic party, came together in a verbal discussion with a group of four women-Democrats with leftist views.
Three of them — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashid Tlaib and Anna Presley — born and raised in the United States, and the fourth, Ilhan Omar, moved to the United States in childhood.
In addition, it is expected that on Wednesday, July 17, the House of representatives will vote on the impeachment of President Donald trump.