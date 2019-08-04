Son Schumacher won the first victory in Formula 2
20-year-old racer Mick Schumacher, son of seven-time champion Formula 1 Michael Schumacher won the first victory in Formula 2.
The German, who plays for the team Prema, finished first in Sunday’s sprint race at the Hungaroring circuit in Hungary.
Mick Schumacher started from reverse pole position as pilot, finished eighth on Saturday. At the start it tried to attack Nobuharu Matsushita from Carlin, but Schumacher Jr. kept the lead, and the Japanese came under attack Sergio Sette Camara of the DAMS.
Schumacher confidently brought the race to victory ahead at the finish to Matsushita for 1.4 seconds. However, the man received two additional points for fastest lap. Three leaders of the championship, Nick de Vries, Nicholas Latifi and Luca Giotto, finished each other with 6 to 8 seats.
Recall that in 2018 Mick Schumacher became the champion of the European series of Formula-3. His first victory he won only on the equator of the season at the end of July, but after that, he scored an incredible form, winning a further seven races.