Song of the Ukrainian project became the soundtrack restarts, Beverly hills 90 210
Song from the album of Ukrainian musician Cape Cod were made in the last series of the nineties restart of the series “Beverly hills 90210”
It is reported by Ukrainian edition of “Hearing” .
In one of the episodes of the series premiere of song Sunsay Ukrainian electronic project Cape Cod.
It was recorded together with the Irish Blues singer Richard Farrell and entered the album Echoes, which we called one of the best Ukrainian albums in 2018.
“It’s hard to describe the endless feeling of pure euphoria when you wrote the song suddenly is one of the most basic and important TV series of your youth. This is to ensure that on Friday came the latest series reboot of” Beverly hills 90210 “, where he rocked the track” Sunsay “from the album Echoes,” wrote the performer.