Song unknown rapper broke the record of the famous hit Despacito (video)
The song Old Town Road beats one record after another in the American charts. In late July she walked the famous hits Despacito Luis Fonsi conquering such markets and One Sweet Day Mariah Carey that held in different years the first place in charts of Billboard magazine for 16 consecutive weeks. Old Town Road as its head for 17 weeks in a row!
It is noteworthy that recorded it previously unknown rapper Lil Nas X. Real name of the singer Montero Lamar hill. He’s only 20 years old. He is a native of Georgia. Last fall, a guy bought for $ 30 minus the Internet, made the arrangement and wrote the lyrics to the he ringtones. In October, he presented the Old Town Road on the popular U.S. social platform TikTok.
It created a furor. Tens of thousands of users TikTok rushed to record your own “covers” using the web cameras. They performed the song wearing a cowboy hat and boots. It was like a craze. Radio stations could not avoid the phenomenon of the party. So began the conquest of America and not just her.
Just last week the Old Town Road on the streaming platforms downloaded 72,5 million times. Montero and hill has evolved from a dropout University of loafers to rap star Lil Nas X. He signed a contract with Columbia Records.
Was filmed very expensive video clip, which was played by famous comedian Chris Rock, DJ Diplo, rappers Vince staples and Rico NESTI, and country star Billy ray Cyrus, father of Miley Cyrus. At the time of publication, the video received over 242 million views.
Mariah Carey has congratulated Montero hill on Twitter with success. “My love and greetings Lil Nas X that holds one of the most long-playing records in music history!”, — wrote famous singer.
