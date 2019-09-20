‘Sonic weapon’: diplomats from the United States and Canada could suffer in Cuba because of the pesticides
The so-called sound attacks which affected nearly 40 American and canadian diplomats in Cuba, could be caused by a neurotoxic substance used to kill mosquitoes.
Strange incidents began at the end of 2016, when employees of the Embassy of the United States and Canada began to seek medical help. They complained of hearing loss and ringing in the ears, which eventually were connected with strange noises or vibrations.
Investigators initially suspected that the diplomats were the victims of malicious sound attacks, while Cuba categorically rejected the accusations. Things have gotten so bad that the United States and Canada have reduced the Embassy staff, citing medical confidentiality, which is now called “the Havana syndrome”.
In the causes of headaches, dizziness and other similar symptoms were expressed by the various theories — from crickets to microwave weapons.
Global Affairs Canada has ordered a study to understand the fact.
Doctors, scientists and researchers conducted a thorough evaluation of symptoms of Canadians and has studied numerous tests. They found brain damage in the area causing the symptoms reported by diplomats. It was found that blocks the enzyme cholinesterase. This is the key enzyme needed for the normal functioning of the nervous system. It is the effect on enzymes some pesticides. Cuba, like many other tropical Islands, regularly sprays pesticides to kill insects that carry disease.
The researchers then noted that in 2016 the cube “started an aggressive campaign against mosquitoes to stop the spread of the virus zika”.
Embassy records showed that the offices and buildings inside and outside the diplomatic residences were spraying five times more often than under normal circumstances. Toxicology reports of victims in Canada have confirmed the presence of organophosphate PYRETHROID and two substances commonly found in products fumigation.
“There are very specific types of toxins that affect the nervous system. And it is the insecticides, pesticides and organophosphates,” said Friedman.
The researchers were also able to find a correlation between the subjects most affected by the symptoms, and the number of fumigations performed on the job and at home.
“We will continue to research other ways to try to confirm which of the toxins is more toxic,” said Friedman.