Sons of Pamela Anderson shoot by the best photographers
August 12, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Loading...
Brandon Thomas Lee and Dylan Jagger build a successful career models. The best photographers shoot the sons of Pamela Anderson and rocker Tommy Lee in their photo shoots.
Brothers looks perfect in the frame. Soulful looks, athletic figure, natural beauty and talent opened many ways the star children.
23-year-old Brandon Thomas Lee took part in the fashion Week, showcasing the outfits of the new collection of Dolce & Gabbana, and has starred in several film projects. 21-year-old Dylan Jagger also actively removed in a fashion photoshoot, surf and plays guitar in the band the Midnight Kids.
Loading...