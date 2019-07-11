Soon: became known date of the beginning of large-scale raids against illegal immigrants
Service immigration and customs enforcement (ICE) this weekend will begin a large-scale RAID to arrest illegal immigrants, at least 10 major U.S. cities.
This is with reference to sources in the Department of homeland security announced the publication of the New York Times.
Sources said that the raids will start on Sunday (July 14) and will target more than 2000 illegal immigrants who have been issued orders of deportation. Sources have indicated that ICE plans to support families together in places of deprivation of liberty.
This information comes as no surprise, since less than a week ago, President Donald trump has promised that the massive deportation will start in the near future.
“They will start pretty soon, but I won’t call them raids, we remove from the country people who came illegally,” said trump.
22 Jun trump two weeks has postponed the previously scheduled raids across the country to give Congress time to develop immigration reform that would help to resolve the situation at the border. Hard line trump on immigration was a recurring theme of his presidency and is expected to occupy a Central place in his campaign the year 2020.
Press Secretary ICE Matthew Burke in his statement neither confirmed nor denied plans for raids.
“Due to the sensitivity of law enforcement operations, as well as to ensure the safety of immigration officers, the Agency cannot provide specific details related to law enforcement operations,” said Burke.
ICE has consistently argued that the attention of the Department focused on people with criminal records, but anyone who is in the U.S. illegally can be detained.
“90% of the foreigners arrested during the operations, force the removal of ICE in the 2016 fiscal year, was either convicted of criminal offenses or against them have been put forward criminal charges, or they were in hiding from ICE, either illegally entered the country after having been previously deported,” said Burke.
ICE officials have previously stated that they plan to focus on newly arrived illegal migrants, to stop the influx of families from Central America arriving in the United States through Mexico. The surge in arrests at the border, which was a record in March and may, prices eased slightly in June, the total number of arrests at the border fell by 29% compared to the previous month. But this decline happened after in may there were more than 140 000 arrests, the highest monthly figure since 2006.
As previously wrote ForumDaily:
- Trump promised to start on the morning of 23 June, a large-scale ICE raids at families of illegal immigrants. It was noted that “family” operation will affect up to 2,000 families who have handed down deportation orders. These families generally live in 10 U.S. cities, including Houston, Chicago, Miami, new York, Los Angeles and others.
- Authorities in major cities across the country opposed the decision of trump. Promised the people legal protection and support.
- However before the beginning raids for the mass deportation of the President changed his mind. Trump said that he postpones the carrying out raids in an attempt to negotiate with Democrats on immigration.
- At the beginning of July in the USA the scandal connected with poor conditions of detention of illegal immigrants at the border. A group of lawmakers from the Democratic party visited temporary detention centers of migrants opened near the border with Mexico, describing the “nightmare” conditions that contain thousands of people – according to the congressmen, the detained illegal immigrants from Central American countries often lack access to water, food and other basic needs.
- On 2 July the inspector General of the Department of homeland security has published photos from the detention centre for migrants in Texas.
- While trump said that if illegals don’t like the conditions, then “let them not come”.