Soon for air travel in the United States will need Real ID: in some cases you can do without it
In a year, beginning October 1, 2020, to pass through checkpoints at U.S. airports will need ID Real ID. It is advisable to obtain it, at this time, do not wait until the last weeks. But the issue of identity is not necessarily everyone — from rules there are exceptions.
The transportation security administration (TSA) advised travelers not to wait until the last minute to get the so-called Real ID, an enhanced version of the standard driver’s license, required by Congress since 2005 after the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, reminds USA Today.
To issue a Real ID in all States except Oregon, Oklahoma and new Jersey. It is recommended to contact the Agency for management of vehicles in your state to find out where to get a new identity.
Beginning October 1, 2020, travelers without a valid identity card or alternative acceptable form of identification will not pass any checkpoint at the airport.
“This is an important step in improving the safety of commercial aviation, and we urge travellers to ensure the availability of relevant documents,” said Kevin Macalino, acting Secretary of the Department of homeland security, under which TSA operates.
But Real ID will need not all. Those who are not planning to fly airplanes after September 30, 2020, can continue to use their current driver’s license prior to the expiration of their actions. The planes will be allowed to passengers with a valid U.S. passport or passport card U.S. military ID card DHS Global Entry, permanent resident card or passport issued by a foreign government.
Most Real ID-compliant cards are marked with an asterisk in the upper part of the map.
However, not all of the compatible IDs is the star. The States of Washington, new York, Minnesota and Vermont issued enhanced IDs that TSA will take for Real ID.
Real ID can only be used for domestic travel. International travelers, including those who fly in Canada and Mexico, will still need a valid US passport.