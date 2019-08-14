Soon to be a mother: Miranda Kerr boasted huge pregnant belly
36-year-old Miranda Kerr, who is now carrying a third child, just could look better. Anyway, so say many fans of the model, released recently her new photo. On it Miranda captured in a cute summer dress with a print of the bright yellow lemons that her very face. She wore elegant white high heel sandals that can afford not all women awaiting the birth of the baby.
Many of them suffer from edema and have to do less trendy but more comfortable shoes. So the model Shoe you chose Kerr, once again confirms the fact that her health is in order. Besides, it is impossible not to notice that the model looks absolutely happy and radiant with joy in anticipation of what will soon become a mother.
That model is in an interesting position, she reported through his representative in April. “Miranda, Evan and Flynn is happy to share the news: their family is expecting a new addition!” — it was announced then. While Kerr did not mention his younger son, HART. The baby couldn’t join in the General rejoicing, as it is still too small: at the time of the announcement of a new pregnancy Miranda he was only 10 months.
Recall HART, who became the second child for Miranda and the first-born for Evan, came to light in may last year,about a year after the marriage Kerr and Spiegel. The kid was the younger brother Flynn, son of Miranda from her previous marriage with Orlando bloom, with whom she lived for about three years.