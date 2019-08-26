Soon to be released in a new film with Bruce Willis
Tape the Brooklyn Orphan should go in the Ukrainian film on October 31. The action takes place in new York in the 1950-ies.
In the Network appeared the trailer of the movie Orphan Brooklyn with Bruce Willis and Edward Norton in the lead roles. The video appeared on the YouTube channel of Warner Bros. Pictures.
The story takes place in new York in the 1950-ies. Norton appears to be a private detective Lionel Essrog. He suffers from Tourette’s syndrome that causes people to perform involuntary actions, including cursing.
Hero has witnessed the murder of his mentor and friend of mine Frank (Willis), who once helped him to leave the orphanage. In the end Essrog rushes to find his killer.
The film also starred Willem Dafoe, Alec Baldwin and Gugu mbat of the row. Directed and produced by Norton.
