Soon to hop on a plane to the USA will be impossible without Real ID: what you need to know
The transportation security administration (TSA) launched a new campaign to educate the public about Real ID.
All due to the fact that travelers cannot Board a flight without a valid or alternative ID, beginning October 1, 2020.
“We want people to make sure that they are aware. It’s just another level of security,” said CBS News Thomas Cuellar, Manager of security transportation TSA.
Congress passed the Real ID Act in 2005, following the recommendations of the 9/11 Commission to establish standards of national security for state driver’s licenses and identity cards. However, the implementation of these requirements has been repeatedly postponed.
Real ID require applicants to state presented identity documents and permanent residence in the United States. TSA administrator David Pekoske said that the transition to Real ID “would significantly improve the safety of commercial aviation.”
TSA, however, begins a new campaign to raise awareness in the early stages to avoid a large influx in the local DMV(Department of motor vehicles) in the next year.
“If you don’t do Real ID early on, everyone will rush at the last minute, and we don’t want someone stuck in the situation when they arrive at the airport, ready to go on vacation, and then suddenly they can’t pass,” said Cuellar.
Who are against Real ID?
Without Real ID, travelers will not be able to Board a flight if they have no alternative extended identification such as a passport. Persons with Real ID can also gain access to Federal buildings and nuclear power plants.
States expressed concern with the requirements of Real ID, including: storing images of documents that applicants for a driver’s license present as proof of their identity, such as birth certificates. State officials say that information can be used to track law-abiding citizens of the United States.
They also oppose the U.S. government to unilaterally set standards in areas that have traditionally been addressed in each state separately.
Looks like Real ID
Real ID cards are usually marked with the star symbol located in the upper part. Their appearance may differ from state to state.
Most States have already begun to issue identity cards in accordance with the requirements of Real ID.
What you need to get Real ID
Each state is characterized by a list of documents that you need to take to get certified now ID. As a rule, DMV will require your social security card, birth certificate, other form of ID issued by the government, and proof of residence. A full list of acceptable forms of identification that can be used to ensure that ID can be found here.