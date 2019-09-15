Soon will be useful: network humor discuss video tournament executioners in Russia
In the Urals (Russia) hosted the tournament of Cossacks who made fun of the network, calling the tournament of the executioners.
Video of the competitions posted on YouTube.
The tournament was attended by about a dozen people. The Cossacks, who organized the tournament, engaged in the reconstruction of historical events of reign of Ivan the terrible, in particular, the seizure of Siberia by Yermak.
The network immediately began to comment on the event.
“Ural Cossacks now legitimately can claim the brand “Cossack butchery”, “is simply the essential Robin hood”, “you only have to play in a sweep of witnesses (performers) in our country, so, too”, “Very good job. As they say, work outdoors, work with people,” “the Cossacks of Chukotka, the answer?” comment tournament in the network.