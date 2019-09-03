Soothed by music and cartoons: in the Bahamas, the woman rescued 97 dogs from hurricane Dorian. PHOTO
A resident of Nassau Shella Phillips sheltered 97 dogs. So she saved them from hurricane Dorian, which was held in the Bahamas.
“It’s crazy, which stretches from last night. [Dog] poop and write without stopping. At least, they do not touch my bed — no one dare to jump,” wrote Phillips in his post on Facebook, says Medusa.
Other residents donated her carrying for dogs, so they can more easily accommodate.
Phillips how can cares about its guests. She even included the music and showed cartoons scared and sick dogs until her house is not flooded and the electricity is not disconnected.
“I have no idea how dogs or other animals could survive, remaining outside. With all my heart I worry about them,” said Phillips.
She noted that the coming hurricane Dorian coincided with the fourth anniversary of her campaign to save stray dogs “, The Voiceless Dogs of Nassau”. According to Phillips, she helped about a thousand animals.