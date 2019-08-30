Sophie Turner admired the slender legs in mini shorts
23-year-old actress Sophie Turner were captured by the paparazzi in the East village, when going to a party, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to TSN.
The party was organized on the occasion of the launch of the perfume novelties Nick Jonas x John Varvatos. Sophie arrived at the event in very short shorts, a white t-shirt with print and a slender plaid jacket. The image of the actress complemented the blue square sandals and a bag in the form of a barrel that Sophie had in her hand.
Your image of girl also added with ear-rings, intense eye makeup and caused nudewww lipstick on the lips. Legs Sophie slim and beautiful, that would still not had noticeable bruises and abrasions.