Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas arrived in Paris on the eve of his second wedding
The ceremony will take place this weekend.
The media can not hide anything: at the end of may the French newspaper reported that the star of “Game of thrones” Sophie Turner and musician Joe Jonas planning a second wedding celebration, and even named the exact date and place — June 29, Provence, Chateau, Chateau du Martinet and Chateau De Tourreau. Information was correct: the other day Sophie and Joe flew to Paris, where they plan to spend a few romantic days along the way to completing preparations for the ceremony. Also in the capital of France has already landed Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.
Recall, the couple together from 2016. For the first time on the red carpet, they appeared only in October 2018 at the Louis Vuitton show in Paris. Sophie and Joe have been engaged for more than two years, so the wedding in Las Vegas in may this year was their fans a long-awaited event.