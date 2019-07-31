Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas made a pair of tattoos in memory of the deceased in the accident the dog
Their dog breed the Alaskan Klee Kai died last week.
In April 2018, Sophie and Joe has a new dog: puppy with different color eyes called Waldo Picasso. And here now it became known that the dog died last Wednesday while walking in Manhattan he got off his leash and ran into the roadway, where he came under the wheels of the car. To perpetuate the memory of the beloved dog, the couple decided with the help of new tattoos that are made the day before.
Both filled on the hand fluffy portrait of a departed friend. Delicate work was entrusted to new York’s the master of Bang Bang Tattoo parlor, working under the pseudonym Dragon.
I miss you, Waldo. Rest in peace, my little one,— I wrote to Sophie in Instagram.
According to TMZ, Turner and Jonas felt the loss and intend to hire the services of a therapist. Recall, the couple have another Alaskan Klee Kai named Porky Basquiat.