Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas share photos from honeymoon in the Maldives
July 17, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Musician Joe Jonas and star of the TV series “Game of thrones” Sophie Turner shared photos and videos from the honeymoon. For a romantic trip, the couple decided to go to the Maldives.
The pair is located on luxury Villa located on the island of Kunfunadhoo. The cost of one night there varies from 1400 to 28 thousand dollars.
Jonas and Turner told subscribers that are in “Paradise”. The followers wished the pair a good rest. Note that the pair flew together to the Maldives last year. Celebrities loved on the Islands, so they chose them for a romantic journey
Turner and Jonas exchanged rings in may in Las Vegas, in a narrow circle. The marriage with a huge number of guests took place in Paris.