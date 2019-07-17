Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas share photos from honeymoon in the Maldives

| July 17, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments

Musician Joe Jonas and star of the TV series “Game of thrones” Sophie Turner shared photos and videos from the honeymoon. For a romantic trip, the couple decided to go to the Maldives.

Софи Тернер и Джо Джонас поделились фотографиями с медового месяца на Мальдивах

The pair is located on luxury Villa located on the island of Kunfunadhoo. The cost of one night there varies from 1400 to 28 thousand dollars.

Jonas and Turner told subscribers that are in “Paradise”. The followers wished the pair a good rest. Note that the pair flew together to the Maldives last year. Celebrities loved on the Islands, so they chose them for a romantic journey

Turner and Jonas exchanged rings in may in Las Vegas, in a narrow circle. The marriage with a huge number of guests took place in Paris.

“The latest news”

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.