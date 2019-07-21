Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas spend their honeymoon in the Maldives

Several star couples were chosen in July, the holidays in the Maldives. One of them — newlyweds Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas. 23-year-old star of TV series “Game of thrones” (Game of Thrones) and 29-year-old musician got married in may, and in early summer, we got married in France. After all these events gave the couple a honeymoon in BAA Atoll, which is recognized as a UNESCO biosphere reserve.

Софи Тернер и Джо Джонас проводят медовый месяц на Мальдивах

All day saw a watermelon Daiquiri, read books, played tennis and rode a Bicycle… told about your vacation Sophie in Instagram.

She and her husband shared with fans on the social network bright report about the honeymoon on the Indian ocean.

Roman, Sophie and Joe began in November 2016, and a year later the couple announced their engagement. Turner and Jonas exchanged vows in a circle of the closest people in Las Vegas. Less than two hours after the ceremony Billboard Music Awards 2019, as the lovers went to the chapel and tied the knot.

