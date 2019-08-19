Sophie Turner birthday husband put on a dress with open neckline

Sophie Turner posted on his official page in social network Instagram a photo taken during the celebration of the birthday of her husband Joe Jonas. The celebrity decided to wear to the event dress with open neckline to the waist.

Софи Тёрнер в день рождения мужа надела платье с откровенным декольте

After starring in the TV series “Game of thrones” Sophie Turner got in a lot of free time. His star has spent on the wedding, held in Las Vegas on may 1 of the current year, as well as on a trip to honeymoon. Photos from the wedding, the actress shared just recently, the day before she showed, as he celebrated with him his birthday. For this reason, the artist chose a very daring outfit with a open neckline, rolling in the deep neckline. Complements the image of the wife of musician Joe Jonas Golden sandals and a choker of the same color.

The fans were delighted with the outfit of an idol. They immediately “fall asleep” celebrity compliments, praising her sense of style and taste. The post just 12 hours picture earned 2.5 million approving likes and positive reviews.

