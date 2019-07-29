Sophie Turner can’t come in after a tragic loss
The star of “Game of thrones”, British Sophie Turner reported that previously killed her dog of breed husky, nicknamed Waldo — he broke away from his kennel for a walk and ran towards the car, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to Politico.
So the actress recently appeared in public with a brother dog breed husky.
“The actress was walking with her husband Joe Jonas and Porky – brother of the deceased Waldo” — testified paparazzi, pointing out that the star of the television still cannot get over the death of a pet.
The star actress was crying on the walk, clutching a Spanking “And Whipping, and Waldo, Sophie Turner gave last year, her husband Joe Jonas”.
Recently while walking the dog catcher couldn’t hold on to Waldo and the dog ran away, came under the wheels of the car: “After the event Sophie Turner even turned for help to the therapists.”