Sophie Turner can’t come in after a tragic loss

| July 29, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments
Loading...

The star of “Game of thrones”, British Sophie Turner reported that previously killed her dog of breed husky, nicknamed Waldo — he broke away from his kennel for a walk and ran towards the car, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to Politico.

Софи Тернер не может прийти в себя после трагичной утраты

So the actress recently appeared in public with a brother dog breed husky.

“The actress was walking with her husband Joe Jonas and Porky – brother of the deceased Waldo” — testified paparazzi, pointing out that the star of the television still cannot get over the death of a pet.

The star actress was crying on the walk, clutching a Spanking “And Whipping, and Waldo, Sophie Turner gave last year, her husband Joe Jonas”.

Recently while walking the dog catcher couldn’t hold on to Waldo and the dog ran away, came under the wheels of the car: “After the event Sophie Turner even turned for help to the therapists.”

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.