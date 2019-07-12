Sophie Turner first showed engagement ring
In the last weekend of June, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas were married in France, the estate of Chateau De Tourreau. The first photos from the celebrations we saw only a week later, and now finally can see the engagement ring of the bride.
Now Sophie and Joe are enjoying your honeymoon in Italy. Decoration star of “Game of thrones”, “trimmed” in Instagram, yet talked about the loss of the English women’s football team in the match against team USA.
Recall, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas played for two weddings. The first time the couple married in Las Vegas in a rather intimate setting at the beginning of may, and then on the joyous event fans of the pair also learned through the social networks: one person posted in Instagram coverage of events. The exchange of rings was somewhat spontaneous, and that is why the pair decided to arrange a real celebration in the summer in France, the estate of Chateau De Tourreau.