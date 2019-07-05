Sophie Turner has shared the first picture from the second wedding with Joe Jonas
23-year-old star of TV series “Game of thrones” (Game of Thrones) Sophie Turner and 29-year-old musician Joe Jonas got married in may and the wedding couple was held in Las Vegas. However, the couple decided to repeat the celebration, and were married again — this time in France. Today, Turner has shared the first picture from the last holiday.
Mr. and Mrs. Jonas,
— signed frame actress.
Wedding couples took place last Saturday in an old farm in Provence. Married Turner came out in a white dress from Louis Vuitton. With the bride in a wedding dress shared in his Instagram and Nicolas ghesquière, creative Director of the fashion house.
Its guests spouses are not allowed to publish what is happening in social networks, so frames and a video from the celebration to this day in the network does not appear (except for paparazzi). It is known that among the guests were brothers of the groom Nick Jonas with his wife Priyanka Choprai, Kevin Jonas and his wife Danielle, a colleague of Turner at “Game of thrones” Maisie Williams, model Ashley Graham and her husband, DJ Diplo and others. But almost the main star of the festival was a four-legged pet honeymooners, who was also among the guests. Dressed in a charming costume puppy does not leave anyone indifferent.