Sophie Turner repeated the image of Taylor swift with which her husband Joe Jonas met 11 years ago
The star of “Game of thrones” Sophie Turner chose unexpected outfit to celebrate the birthday of her husband Joe Jonas. She came to the party in a dress three years ago has already demonstrated ex-lover of her husband Taylor swift.
Joe Jonas celebrated the 30th birthday (Yes, we also noticed how the teenage musician he turned into an adult married man). Of course, the festival was the wife of the soloist of the Jonas Brothers Sophie Turner.
Sophie, who organized husband a theme party based on the movie of James bond came in a black dress with a gold metal collar from Alexandre Vauthier.
Dress was perfect, and indeed the star of “Game of thrones” is everything. However, we could not help but remember that same outfit three years ago at the party of Vanity Fair on the occasion of the “Oscar” was the ex-girlfriend of her husband Taylor swift, it was simply impossible.
Turner not only chose the same dress and exactly repeated image of swift, adding to his Golden sandals.
I must say that Roman Taylor and Joe were, as they say, “long ago and not true”. They met about three months in 2008, when the middle Jonas was not 20 years. Maybe Sophie doesn’t even consider Taylor “former”?
Swift, by the way, about the breakup with Joe will never forget — for some unknown reason Jonas didn’t want to do it in person. The singer called Taylor and dumped her in 27 seconds. Such impudence swift to endure and could not have written about it several songs: Last Kiss, Forever and Always, and Holy Ground.
Actually, writing songs about the former joined Taylor habit. Under the musical hand at the time got Taylor Lautner (Back To December), Harry styles (Style), Jake Gyllenhall (We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together The Last Time and All Too Well), John Mayer (Dear John), Calvin Harris (Look What You Made Me Do) and Tom Hiddleston (Getaway Car).