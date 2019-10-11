Sophisticated torture and blackmail: it became known as the “thief in law” the ghouls tried to break in the colony
In the mid 2000-ies the members of the security forces tortured and blackmailed “kingpin” Nadir Salifov (Lot Guli), who at that time punishment in the colonies of Azerbaijan. Such methods in authority wanted to “hang” unsolved criminal cases, writes Ura.ru.
It is reported that Salifou came to the colony in 1995, he was sentenced to 10 years in prison, then this period has increased almost three times. During the time spent in prison, huli several times under pressure from the security forces. The thief several times tortured, trying to beat a confession out of him, even for those crimes he did not commit. For example, Salifou wanted to make guilty in the murder of Azerbaijani journalist Elmar Huseynov in 2005, however, the authority has not signed a confession, which probably would have for his lifetime.
In addition to physical effects, Guli to use blackmail. Investigators were trying to put pressure on the thief by arresting his brother Mushvig Salifou, which was not associated with the underworld. The attempt of the security forces was unsuccessful, so at the end of 2005, the number of well-known women of Azerbaijan accused huli rape. They argued that Salifou several times “ordered to prison,” where they were raped prisoners. The court added thief 15 years ‘ imprisonment, but within a year, Guli met and dropped the charges. In 2017 the authority has released.
It is believed that the security forces exerted pressure on Salifou together with representatives of the criminal world. The first wanted to thus increase, and the second is to eliminate a strong competitor in the underworld.
As previously reported “FACTS” on the Lot ghouls are being hunted, unofficial customer which was serving time in a Cuban prison “boss of all bosses” Zakhary Kalashov (Shakro Young). Opponents of the Azerbaijani authority now hopes to remove it physically with killers or at least to eliminate to time by government.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter