Sore throat is a resident of new York turned out to be a brain tumor
All my life Christina Giuffrida had minor health problems: headaches, hearing loss and ear infections. But they didn’t seem serious enough to sound the alarm.
“The children are always sick-ear infections, — says 19-year-old resident of Yonkers (new York).
When she had two such infections for several months and was suffering constant migraines, the doctor chalked it up to a side effect of poor vision.
Hearing Giuffrida was also bad. She would often ask teachers and friends to repeat themselves. Seasonal allergies often caused her sore throat, she was used to, but one morning this issue started to bother her more than usual.
“I woke up three times a night, she says. — I could not swallow due to severe pain”. At 6 a.m. the girl told mom that she needs to go to the emergency room.
In the hospital the doctors did a CT scan of her head and found a cyst. Few days later an MRI showed that the cyst was a benign tumor that grew in the head of Christina’s birth.
Among the symptoms of these tumors — pain in the ears and headache.
“She had very serious symptoms — trouble swallowing,” explained the surgeon Konstantinos Hadjipanayis.
“It’s amazing, how big was the tumor”, he added.
Doctors believe that the inflammation and swelling in the throat caused by allergies, pressed on the tumor in the brain and cause the girl a pain. But that’s the problem with his throat, she learned that has more serious health problems.
Two weeks later, after a visit to the emergency room Kristina had a surgery to remove the tumor, it lasted 6 hours. Her mom and the guy was terrified.
“I usually get nervous, but when it came down to it, I was calm and thankful it’s not a malignant tumor,” admitted Giuffrida.
However, the operation was risky. The tumor was located close to nerve endings. One wrong move could cause a stroke or irreparable damage to, for example, paralysis of the face.
To remove the tumor, the doctor used a new form of robotic digital microscope, Modus V, made in Toronto’s Synaptive company.
Waking up after surgery, Giuffrida noticed a change in health. If earlier she struggled trying to hear someone at arm’s length because of bad hearing it after a successful procedure, it was the opposite.
“I came out of surgery, and when my dad started to talk to me, it sounded like he screamed, she says. — Although he was pretty quiet.”
The girl had gone through a long healing process. She had to relearn how to balance and swallowing, as her brain began to recover after the removal of nerves during surgery.
Now, less than two months after surgery and rehabilitation, Giuffrida returned to Westchester Community College where she is studying criminal justice, she also works in retail to pay the bills.