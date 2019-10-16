Soul to soul: the friendship of a puppy and a raccoon touched by animal lovers around the world (video)
In different news channels of the world was shown a funny story about friendship puppy Brooches and raccoon Midges, which live together in the mini-zoo of the Russian city of Irkutsk. They were both born three months ago, live in one cage together, eat and play.
The Midge was taken away from his mother who could not cope with five young. Without a mother the baby was very sad and he decided to find another. The brooch was just perfect. According to zoo workers, they don’t just get along well, but also adopt the habits of each other. So, for example, the dog learned to climb the person is fruit.
