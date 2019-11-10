Sound sleep is useful for the prevention of Alzheimer’s disease
A good night’s sleep is one of the most effective means for the prevention of Alzheimer’s disease and other serious neurodegenerative diseases. This conclusion, according to the prestigious scientific publication Science, was made by scientists from the United States of America and the European Union.
Quality sleep is the key to the health of the brain because during sleep our mental body is recovering and getting ready. If a person, for whatever reason, doesn’t sleep well (or, even worse, hardly sleeping), the brain accumulates physiological changes that can cause many serious and even fatal diseases.
“In deep sleep the brain is literally being repaired under the action of certain substances which are not synthesized in the body at a different time. Accordingly, if you sleep poorly and not be in a deep sleep, then your brain is threatened by a very dangerous illness. This, in particular, Alzheimer’s disease,” — say the authors of a scientific work.
In order for the brain maintained a healthy body needs at least seven hours of quality sleep at night. That is, a dream in which normally alternating periods of deep and REM sleep. How to improve the quality of sleep and protect against nightmares — read our recent article.