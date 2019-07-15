Sounded dangerous dose dairy products

Experts have voiced dangerous daily dose of dairy products. The latter have a number of health benefits, but only if you do not exceed the recommended norm.

Озвучена опасная доза употребления молочных продуктов

Optimally in the day to consume about 200 grams of dairy products, this makes it possible to reduce mortality from a number of reasons. At the same time stressed that the positive effect of the “milk” comes to naught after exceeding a dose of 400 grams. While fermented foods, including kefir and yogurt are more healthy than milk in its pure form. Especially the “clean” milk is not recommended for older citizens, it is better to replace processed options.

Dairy products have a significant content of protein, vitamin D, calcium and other useful minerals. Refusing to “milk” the experts suggest to make sure that the body gets the necessary substances in sufficient quantity.

