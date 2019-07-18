Soup can be harmful to health
July 18, 2019 | Health | No Comments|
Soup — an easy and healthy dish. However, it is worth remembering that in some diseases, the soup can be harmful to health.
Soup of fatty meat. This dish, like soups, oily fish, offal and poultry, is high in cholesterol. Therefore, in atherosclerosis and disorders of the cardiovascular system such soups to be abandoned.
In addition, fatty soups harmful for people with diseases of the liver and pancreas.
Soup with mushrooms and beans, meat broth. Such soups are recommended to give people with gout. These types of soups are sources of purines — substances that exacerbate the development of arthritic processes.
Rice soups, okroshka on kvass. They are contraindicated for people suffering from diabetes.