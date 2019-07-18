Soup can be harmful to health

| July 18, 2019 | Health | No Comments

Soup — an easy and healthy dish. However, it is worth remembering that in some diseases, the soup can be harmful to health.

Суп может быть вреден для здоровья

Soup of fatty meat. This dish, like soups, oily fish, offal and poultry, is high in cholesterol. Therefore, in atherosclerosis and disorders of the cardiovascular system such soups to be abandoned.

In addition, fatty soups harmful for people with diseases of the liver and pancreas.

Soup with mushrooms and beans, meat broth. Such soups are recommended to give people with gout. These types of soups are sources of purines — substances that exacerbate the development of arthritic processes.

Rice soups, okroshka on kvass. They are contraindicated for people suffering from diabetes.

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.