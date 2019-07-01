South Africa vs Morocco live streaming free: preview, prediction
South Africa – Morocco. Forecast for the match of the Cup of African Nations (07/01/2019)
The South African national team still has the opportunity to get into the playoffs, but for this it needs to beat Morocco on July 1 – in our forecast we considered this result of the meeting. How to play teams?
South Africa
The South African team was in a difficult group, where Morocco and Cote d’Ivoire were considered the clear favorites. In the opening match, the team of Stuart Baxter lost 0: 1 to Côte d’Ivoire, significantly aggravating their standings. However, in the last meeting, South Africa justified the forecasts and beat Namibia 1: 0, leaving itself chances for the playoffs.
Morocco
For the Moroccan national team, the tournament is still quite successful – the team of Herve Renard is the leader of the group following two rounds. In the first round, Namibia created a lot of problems for the Atlas Lions, but failed to hold out for a minute until the final whistle, losing 0: 1 to the favorite. In the second round, the Moroccans beat Côte d’Ivoire with exactly the same score, securing a way out of the group.
Statistics
Five times the teams played each other and South Africa did not lose in any of these matches – two wins and three draws
Three of the last five matches Morocco lost
Only in one of the last 17 matches the team of South Africa lost
Forecast
Morocco’s national team has already secured a way out of the group and Renard can afford to rotate, which will give South Africa an additional advantage. The Baxter team is unlikely to bet on the attack from the first minutes and take a lot of risk, the same can be said about the Moroccans who do not need a victory at any cost.
The bout is expected to be quite closed, in which the motivated South African team has real chances for points.
We believe that the Moroccans will not be able to win. Forecast – a victory for South Africa or a draw . In 1xStavke such an outcome is proposed with a coefficient of 1.75