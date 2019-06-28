South Africa vs Namibia live streaming free: preview, prediction
South Africa vs Namibia live streaming free
South Africa – Namibia. The forecast for the match of the Cup of African Nations (06/28/2019)
Our forecast for the next match of the Cup of African Nations, in which on June 28 South Africa will fight Namibia. How to play geographical neighbors from the south of the continent? – read our material.
South Africa
The national team of South Africa for the first time in the last two years, lost in the main time at the African Cup in Egypt from 2017, losing to Cote d’Ivoire in the first match of the group stage (0: 1).
To date, “Bafana-Bafana” is located on the 72nd line in the FIFA ranking, and 1/5 of the mainland qualification for the main tournament passed from the second line in the group with Nigeria, having won three wins and a draw, while never losing .
Namibia
The national team of Namibia is one of the weakest teams in Africa and only the third time in history hit the Continental Cup. At the finals in Egypt, the “brave warriors” got from second place in the group with Guinea-Bissau, only by the difference of goals ahead of Mozambique and Zambia. In the first round of the African Cup wards Ricardo Mannetti minimally lost to Morocco (0: 1).
Statistics
South Africa won 5 of 8 in-person matches
South Africa has scored in all full-time matches
Difference between goals scored and goals conceded – 16: 8
The last personal match ended in victory for South Africa (4: 1)
Forecast
There are two different teams in terms of level, but the first match of Namibia showed that the team is serious and just take away points from them will be difficult. In this game, the South African team has the opportunity to score points and continue to fight for the exit and the playoffs, just like their rival. Bookmakers tend to the success of the South African national team, and we will agree with them – the selection of players and their level is much higher.