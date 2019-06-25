South Carolina 2-year-old boy shot himself with his grandmother’s gun
Two year old Caden John Staber from South Carolina accidentally shot himself in the head, found in my grandmother’s purse gun. To save a child’s life failed.
The Sheriff’s office Greenville County said that the tragedy occurred on Thursday, June 20, when the Staber looked after his grandmother and aunt, writes The Daily Mail.
The police tried to help the child until the arrival of the medics but the boy died on the way to the hospital.
According to police reports, a call was received at 13:55 on Thursday. Kent dill with the coroner’s office Greenville County said the child found the gun in the bag of his grandmother, took it out and accidentally shot himself in the head.
“Obviously, he got into grandmother’s bag that was standing on the bed, somehow pulled a gun and held it in my hands at the moment of shot,” said dill.
A few minutes later, already in the car “ambulance” on the way to the pediatric emergency room, the child was declared dead.
“Preliminary results show the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head in an accident”, — stated in the coroner’s report.
It is not clear whether the charges brought and whether to present them to the relatives of the child. An investigation is ongoing.
A study published last year in the Medical journal New England showed that guns is the second leading cause of death among children in the U.S. ages 1 to 19 years.
Injuries associated with firearms, have 3 143 deaths, or just over 15% of child mortality.
The researchers found that every third house in the United States, where there are children under 18 years, is a weapon. Almost half of these weapons is in the public domain and charged.