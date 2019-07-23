South Korea has accused Russia of violation of air borders (PHOTO)

Loading...

Russian aircraft violated the airspace of South Korea in the sea of Japan. With this statement made by the Agency Yonhap, referring to the chiefs of staff (JCS) of the armed forces of the Republic of Korea.

The Agency notes that in response raised fighters of the South Korean air force, who fired warning shots. The incident occurred near the Islands of Dokdo (Takeshima) located to the East of the southern part of the Korean Peninsula and in dispute between Seoul and Tokyo.

According to the version of the JCS, to air defence identification zone South Korea on Tuesday morning invaded three military aircraft and two aircraft of the Chinese air force. One Russian aircraft violated the airspace of the Republic twice – around 09:00 and 09:30 a.m. local time (03:00 and 03:30 GMT, respectively). Earlier in the Russian defense Ministry has repeatedly stated that all flights of videoconferencing carried out in strict compliance with international rules, reports RIA “Novosti”.

It is noted that this is the first such case of violation of the airspace of the Republic of Korea planes videoconferencing. In mid-June, South Korea has also raised military aircraft to intercept Russian strategic bombers Tu-95, entered the South Korean air defence identification zone.

A similar incident also happened about a year ago when two Russian military planes four times violated identification (ID) zone of air defense of South Korea. In response, the South Korean military raised into the air its combat aircraft, which was accompanied by Russian until then, until they left the area of KADIZ.

The defense Ministry said that South Korea and Japan raised fighter jets to escort two Russian strategic missile-carrying bomber Tu-95MS. The Russian military said that at separate stages of the route of Russian Tu-95MS bombers were accompanied by F-15, F-16 air force of South Korea and F-2A air force in Japan.