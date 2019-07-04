Southern California earthquake
In southern California and Nevada, an earthquake of magnitude 6.4, writes Fox News.
According to USGS, the earthquake occurred 7 miles (11 kilometers) from the valley of Serles, located about 130 miles West of Bakersfield and about 200 miles (209 kilometers) East of the border with Nevada.
A series of small earthquakes occurred immediately after a powerful impulse with magnitude 6.4. Some people on Twitter wrote that he felt the shake. However, there were no reports of injuries or damage provoked by the earthquake.
Fire Department Los Angeles asked residents not to call 911 because of the earthquake, only to report injury or damage.
“All 106 fire stations conducted a strategic survey their districts to determine the presence of damage. Once this is complete, the headquarters will make a General evaluation of the impact of the earthquake on the city,” — said in the fire service.
The police Department of Los Angeles said that he had not received any reports of damage or requests for assistance.
Director Ava Duvernay wrote on Twitter that she lived in Los Angeles my entire life and it was “the longest earthquake I have ever experienced”.
“It’s been too long. It’s been so long that I first thought,”This is the biggest?” Damn, respect Mother Nature. She’s the boss,” wrote the Director.