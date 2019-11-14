Southwest is selling tickets for $39 one-way
Airline offers Southwest Airlines to plan their travel for the year 2020. She is ready to give huge discount on tickets, if you start right now.
Southwest Airlines is conducting another sale of tickets across the country for journeys in the spring of 2020. If you want to use this, do not hesitate. Sale ends Friday, November 15.
To participate, interested travelers must book a flight on Friday until midnight Pacific time. Tickets for the trip must be purchased 14 days. The tickets sales are non-refundable and spaces are limited.
Dates of trips in the continental US valid from November 28, 2019 may 20, 2020. Date of Interisland travel in Hawaii is valid from 3 December 2019 may 20, 2020. Trip to San Juan and back to Puerto Rico, valid from 3-5 December 2019, and from 13 January to 5 March 2020, and from 14 April to 14 may 2020. International travel is valid from 3 to 11 December 2019 from January 7 to March 5, 2020, and from 14 April to 14 may 2020.
Those who fly from the international airport of Los Angeles, you can fly one-way in Austin for just 128 dollars. Travelers from Los Angeles can reach Chicago for 153 dollar, Denver for $ 115 and Vegas for only $ 64.
Anyone who flies out of new York’s LaGuardia airport, can fly to Atlanta for 104 dollars one way, to Nashville for $ 109 and Cancun 222 USD.
Selling Southwest includes the famous flights between the Islands just for $ 39 one way.