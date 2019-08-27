Soviet tanks helped “Tsrvena zvezde” on the teeth to get into the Champions League (photo, video)
On Tuesday, August 27, at the end of the response matches round of the playoffs decided three more club to reach the Champions League (the last three participants of the draw will be known on August 28 after the match Ajax — APOEL, Brugge — CARESSES and “Slavia” — “Cluj”).
Champions League. Round of the playoffs. The second legs
Rosenborg (Norway) — “Dynamo” (Zagreb, Croatia) — 1:1 (Akintola, 11 — Gojak, 71). The first match — 0:2.
“Crvena Zvezda” (Serbia) — “young boys” (Switzerland) — 1:1 (Vukanovic, 59 — Ben-Labuan, 82, own goal). The first match — 2:2.
“Krasnodar” (Russia) — Olympiakos (Greece) — 1:2 (Utkin, 10 — El-Arabi, 11, 48). The first match — 0:4.
If last season in the group stage of the Champions League and spoke “Crvena Zvezda” and “young boys”, this time one had to be redundant.
Apparently, to raise the morale of their favorites, the fans, “red Star” before the match with the Swiss drove to his stadium Soviet tank T-55 with the club emblem and the inscription “Northern army” (the name of the organisation the Belgrade ultras), reports AP.
According to some reports, the tank fans gave the owner of the company, trading in scrap, and he had purchased the car at the Serbian armed forces. There is information that this tank was captured in Vukovar, which caused outrage in Croatia, who asked UEFA to deal with the incident.
The same tank that appeared at the stadium “red Star” before game with “young boys”
As for the events on the field, the Partizan, who scored a week ago on the road (they were satisfied even with a draw) before the break, a cleverly “dried” game. And after the break the Serbs efforts of Vucanovich still came forward. “Young boys” have gone VA-Bank, we created lots of chances and even equalized, but the tank at the stadium was for the “red Star” lucky. The Serbs were Swiss due to the greater number of goals scored in a foreign field. On teeth…
Vice-champion of Greece Olympiakos came to Russia not only in the status of the team, which defeated the “Krasnodar” in the first meeting, but of the team, not missed a single ball into his own net in five previous matches of Champions League qualification. From the work of another Russian club — “Zenith” which after guest 0:4 defeated Minsk “Dynamo” home — 8:1, they seem not alarmed.
The Russians hope for a miraculous rescue, she lived only 10 minutes. “Krasnodar” even scored a quick goal. But the team from the suburbs of Athens, the efforts of the author of “take,” Moroccan El-Arabi, who are in the starting lineup only because of an injury in the warm-up teammate, finally buried the hopes of the home team to the rescue. By the way, Olympiacos will play in the Champions League group stage 19-th time.
Ahead of the return leg at stadium “Lerkendal” in Trondheim, the Croatian champion Dinamo had two goals and, of course, was hoping for the fifth time in the last eight seasons to break into the elite of European football (by the way, Rosenborg have not played in the Champions League group stage for 12 years).
However, the Norwegians in the home game quickly took the lead, and long time fans of Rosenborg believed in success. Until the 71st minute when substitute Bosnian footballer Dynamo Goju managed chic blow in “the nine”.
Recall that the draw for the group stage of the Champions League (eight groups of four teams) will be held on Thursday, August 30 (19:00) in Monaco.
