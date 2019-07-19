Soviet terminator from ‘Very strange things said about ‘the evil Russian’, the causes of emigration and the difficulties in Hollywood
The third season of “strange cases” series, Netflix hit a record number of viewers for the first few days — dedicated to the struggle of American teenagers not only monsters from the other world, but also with the Soviet army at the height of the Cold war.
The face of the “evil Russian” was a cold-blooded killer Gregory performed by Andrey Ivchenko. His image is filled with references to “the Terminator” James Cameron, released in 1984 — a year before the events of the third season. TJournal talked to Ivchenko.
Attention! The text has spoilers to the story lines of the character Ivchenko and Soviet scientist, Alexei Smirnov, who played Marshal Utgoff.
Ivchenko was born in Ukraine, less than a year he lived in Russia and after his return to his homeland and the collapse of the USSR emigrated. First to Europe, then to Canada and then to USA. He has played in several notable projects like the series “Carrier” and the movie “triple x: Global domination”, but that “Very strange things” were yet the highest point of his career. In an interview, he talked about the love of Arnold Schwarzenegger, filming the brothers Gaffarov, the causes of emigration and Hollywood.
During the interview Ivchenko spoke Russian language with some English words interspersed. Some of them we left for authenticity, the part was transferred for readability.
References to the hero of Schwarzenegger and that same phrase
How would you describe your character in a few words?
I would say that Gregory is a patriot, as strange as it sounds on this, the American side (during the conversation, Andrew was in the US — ed). Gregory is a patriot of his country, he was a soldier, he goes and carries out this mission no matter what the obstacles.
As far as your acting career was influenced by Arnold Schwarzenegger? He was your childhood idol?
Yes, of course, like many here and there — in the former Soviet Union. I learned about it when I was 13-14 years. Remember, we still have not showed American films, but began to appear videos. Some friends got from somewhere a videotape with “Terminator”. One friend had a video player, so we got 12-13 people, and watched. I didn’t know who he was.
Then my friend knew a sailor on a merchant ship. He brought several editions [of the American magazine about fitness] Muscle & Fitness. The magazines were in English, but my friends translated and explained who Schwarzenegger is, how he is and what he does. That is, approximately at the same time I discovered him as an actor and bodybuilder.
You say that the English did not know. Learned, when he left Ukraine?
Yes. In the Soviet school we particularly did not teach it, because I thought: “why would you want to teach, still never leaving the Soviet Union.” I think that’s when most students did not give the English language a great value.
My mother was a librarian, she brought me two large volumes of these — Anglo-Russian and Russian-English dictionary dictionaries. I was engaged in bodybuilding, so, too, was trying to translate articles from those magazines about training programs and nutrition. I clumsily translated, but it was my first experience in English.
I went to Israel and then to England, where he began to learn English, because I need to talk with the guys with whom I worked. Then I went to school, where he continued to learn the language. Read Newspapers, watch programmes, even if you don’t understand them — is generally the best advice for those who want to learn. You continue to do it all, and it slowly comes naturally.
Before the shooting “Very strange cases” you have watched “Terminator”?
No, not revised, because before I went to play in Atlanta, I even had no idea in which direction [the Directors, the brothers] Caffery will move with this role.
Already when I arrived and talked with them, it became clear that the whole season, like previous ones, will be nostalgia for 1980. Plus they, as you’ve already seen, took the fragments of the most popular in the 80-ies of films and television series, and included in the “Strange things”.
Besides, I movies Schwarzenegger watched so many times, so any of them that you I can now name I remember by heart. So I didn’t need to.
What is the favorite movie with Schwarzenegger?
“The terminator” first. Like the second too, True Lies, Predator. He’s all good, but these movies put him on the world market and made him the star he is now.
When you first talked to Differeni which they gave you the installation? What they saw of your character? They told you something more than just a “Russian military”?
Direct installations, Schwarzenegger or the Terminator was not. It’s interesting that people ask this question. We just had a conversation about in what direction the series will be shot. Schwarzenegger was mentioned, but we only moved in this direction, because the season had references to his character and other films of the time that they want to include.
Caffery trust me to make their own choice about this character. I understood that the reference to the “Terminator” should be, but Gregory is not the terminator, he — man. I wanted to write this way, but to bring in a little bit human.
So, for example, during a conversation with David [Herbera, playing the role of Sheriff Jim hopper] Gregory sometimes smiling, sometimes he has such a mocking tone.
Latest on the “Terminator”. I do not want you at some point say, “I’ll be back”?
I thought about it. If you remember the scene in the basement they are very seriously clicked on the “die hard”. So at one point I thought: “Maybe they will make and include some dialogue from “the Terminator””. But this did not happen.
I said “I’ll be back”, but it was after the camera stop rolling. When they [the Hopper and Joyce] ran out of the basement, jumped into the car and began to drive away from home…
You started shooting…
Yeah, when I got out and started shooting. It was a night shooting. We finished off around 3 in the morning. And at 6 or 6:30 in the morning I had scheduled a plane to Los Angeles. [I had to fly] for a short period and then return.
When it said “I’m wrapped,” it was almost the end of the day. Every Director shoots two episodes, in the end, all applaud him, there was a wrap for the Director, a wrap for David, of Winona [Ryder, who plays Joyce Byers]. Then there was the wrap for me: the team gathers and applauds. But before leaving, I turned and said, “I’ll be back”. Everyone was so excited, started screaming. That is, I had the opportunity I went for it, but certainly not on the screen.
The casting where the change of scenario for Ivchenko
You followed “Very strange things” before he got there?
From the first season. I can’t even remember how I started to watch. Someone told me or I have seen somewhere advertising. Watched the trailer, looks OK. I think we should give a chance. And since the very first season he became a fan. I watched the first, then waited a second. Then came the second, watched the second. Like most of the spectators on the Ground.
How did you get into the series? You Netflix found? Or you have achieved this role?
Maybe you know here in the States is only for the agents and managers of such website. Called Breakdown Services. My Manager came to this website in the morning as it does during the week. Began to look what are role. There is a main list, and with the edge of the small font and other options in a very General context.
That is, there is even the title of the series, I think?
Nothing happened. It simply States that require actors for a large variety of projects, films and television series in 2018. All.
Many agents and managers do not pay much attention to it, so some actors miss opportunities. And my Manager sent all my data. They accepted and said until such a period we need to make a record and send to the office. That’s what I did.
You usually have one day. If two days is a luxury. We were given plenty of time, and then we waited a couple of weeks, maybe a little less. The casting Director called my Manager, then I went to the office and did the same thing.
All this time you didn’t know what it tapped?
Did not know. I’ll tell you more, I just missed the point. They sent two audition. One was a villain, no, they called interrogator, a man, who interrogates. And the second was a laboratory, that is such a nerd.
That is you on the second role played by Alek Utgoff also auditioned?
Yes, Yes, Yes. But I knew that not getting the role of lab assistant. I went into the room, 240 pounds (108 kilograms), and see that there are little guys who unlike me look like a Professor. I’ve done [demo on] two roles, but when I got a call back, I was told that the office I’m supposed to be the only interrogator.
At what point did you know why all this is happening?
It took four to five days. My Manager got an email that I took on the role.
What was your reaction?
She called me and said, “Guess what just happened”. I say I don’t know, and she says to me: “They took you to this role, and it is “Very strange things”. I was in shock. I asked her, saying, “are You sure?”. Of course, I was very happy.
At first we were told that the role will be only for two or three episodes. Then began negotiations with my lawyer, the Manager. But I liked Differem that they all dashed back to the script, rewrote it, and included me in seven episodes. After that, I was just waiting for when the shooting will start and I will fly to Atlanta.
You have already seen the third season?
I the third season looked somewhere else for two or three weeks before the release. Netflix has done for the whole team and special codes sent to us, so we can see what the product was.
Shooting: Eleven, Hopper and Starcourt
What are you most impressed at all the work with Netflix?
It was the best set I’ve ever worked with. I was almost seven months. We had to finish in five, but because of weather in Atlanta — in the autumn there the rains — bit extended shooting.
[Left] only the best experience with Netflix. The whole team immediately accepted me into the family. Gaffery very… I worked before with people who are so fanatical and so much aware of what they are doing. When you’re not on the set, they are very relaxed, jokes. But the work immediately become very focused and very serious in control of the process.
For example, we were shooting the episode with the fair, there were two teams. The coordinator, who was in the second unit, went to first and checked on the monitor and off. Said, “It’s okay, and that we absolutely will remove it. Wait, when we have time, we will be there to monitor the process.” They’re very professional attitude even in very small matters, very little detail.
Very little research is well said.
Yes, slip of the tongue. They very carefully select what they like. When you’re watching the show, maybe you won’t even pay attention to it. But they notice it and say, “We’re going to reshoot it all again, because this little detail was not as done as we wanted.”
What Netflix did to Starcourt Mall and the Russian base, it’s phenomenal. It was incredible to look at it: how much money have they spent and how this finished product looked amazing.
Looked like Starcourt your eyes?
How do you see Starcourt Mall in a “Very weird things”, so it was in the 80-ies in Atlanta. Went there with family, shopped, watched movies, it was a very popular place.
Then he lived around Atlanta’s malls opened more and more popular, and people lost interest in him. Netflix found and restored most of this Mall, the shops, fountains, theaters. It’s phenomenal, it’s the most expensive set that Netflix did.
In public, for example, in Beyond Stranger Things actors-the children look very relaxed and open. What they are in real life?
Exactly the same. I think that they’re not even particularly different from his characters in “a Very strange business.” They are relaxed, relaxed, talking and joking. And they are not such children as were in the first and second season. Now they’re older, they’re teenagers, they have other interests. But personality were those that were.
What was it like to work with them? They may be children, but the incredible stars.
I didn’t have direct scenes with them, but I talked with them. They are excellent, educated guys know manners. They are easy and nice to talk to, despite the age difference. They think like little adults.
Millie Bobby brown is also no longer a child?
Already the young lady is.
You gave her some advice, or you?
No, we were just having a chat outside the set. And have not even talked about the production of the film, a conversation about anything.
That’s who you had a lot of scenes, so it is with David harbour. You can call your best friend on the Playground?
Of course, we have such a good bond was formed. We became friends. He’s a great guy, very professional. For example, if something is not liked in his stage, he says, “Let’s do another take”.
We spent a lot of time with him on set and talked about many things. As long as he analyses the role, in conversations with Differeni to suggest ideas, said to them: “I would like that.” And even if Gaffery say: “maybe we’ll go the other way,” he said, “No, let’s try this, and if it doesn’t work, we’ll do yours.”
Brett Gelman, who played a private detective and conspiracy theorist Murray Bauman really learnt to speak Russian for this role?
Yes, he worked with a tutor to speak Russian. And he, as you saw, did very well with this task.
Hollywood, unfortunately, often chooses that Americans played the Russians. And when many American actors try to speak Russian phrases, it turns out gibberish, you know, gibberish. In the end, the Russian audience does not understand what they want to say.
I’m Brett said at the afterparty after the premiere that he managed perfectly, because almost every word that he spoke Russian, I understood without tension.
With Alec Utgoff during the filming of communicating?
Yes, we had many scenes together. We talked and still sometimes, but he’s in England and I’m here.
He’s not mad because you killed him?
So many people actually took it to heart. Many of the jokes, but many people write me in social networks: “We hate you because you killed Alex” and all that. I hope most understand that this is just a game, but in real life we are very good friends.
The evil Russian and the role of stereotypes in “Very strange things”
You someone from the crew told how the cranberry turned out some parts of the storyline about the Soviet Union about the Cold war?
I was talking about. There were a lot of consultations with Zafferani. Regarding clothing, I also gave a lot of advice too: that Russian like that in the 1980s was popular in the Soviet Union. Some clichés we are also Differeni discussed. I gave advice in the manner of behavior in Russian and how Russians behave in a given situation. For example, they would have smiled at the joke or not.
All this talking, and I explained that some of the scenes turned out to cranberry. But sometimes it’s just intended that these scenes looked exactly as you see them on the screen.
Sometimes they shoot without even thinking, as the Russian audience will be anything to perceive. So many American pradakshinam need guides that will explain everything.
Here were a lot of stereotypes about Russian since the 1990s: these are the Adidas track suits, leather jackets. And you’re trying to explain to them that these chains with crosses, shaved heads — even the criminal authorities in Russia now do not look, this era has already passed.
I have had many conversations with the producers about what they need to think of new criteria. If you want to show today’s criminals in Russia, it can no longer be criminals with gold teeth with crosses.
Now looks like the criminals in Russia from your point of view as an actor?
Half of the criminals that was in the 90s, legalized. They have businesses, these businesses are all legal. Even the criminals who remain criminals, wearing suits for 3-5 thousand dollars, a Rolex, drives a good car. But still [the U.S. producers] still dominates the image: they see this type of the nineties, and transferred to the screen. To break this stereotype, it will take some time.
The stereotypes that we saw in “Very strange things” is the irony of the attitude of the Americans during the Cold war to the Russian. People who think so, right?
Certain stereotypes are, I will not prevaricate, but these stereotypes are and in the Russian hire.
Yes, of course.
That is, it is a mutual action on the part of Americans and on the Russian side. Do not forget that the production of films and television series is first and foremost a big entertainment business.
In order to make money, what do you want? To attract more audience, right? How will you attract more audience on the American side? Let us give a Russian in this movie or TV show will do the confrontation. Same on the Russian side. Let’s bring back the Americans and make the confrontation. But, of course, very important, how well written the story is what the dialog.
If a part of the Russian audience sees, especially the Americans doing Russian so bad, I slightly disagree with this, because 1985 is the peak of the Cold war. The battle between the two superpowers for world domination on Earth and in space, each country is doing everything possible. There were spies — one of the main elements in this game.
The cold war was in full swing, so it is quite logical for Gaffarov to bring this topic into the new season. They also wanted to show the new season in a different light.
No black and white, you know? Many people see the only way — or is positive or is negative. But this business is a little more complex. And you have to use all the elements to make this business successful.
You liked that your story ended that way?
All the characters I play die in the end. For some reason they are constantly killed. Of course, I want, especially in a television series to stay alive and to go for next season. But Gaffarov had the idea — and then, as they finished, I like it. As done whole final fight with David, special effects, dialogue — everything is made amazing.
Of course, I would like to stay alive. But it’s sci-fi: you never know what can happen. In General, I think that this whole season, including the ending, was the most powerful of all three.
Childhood in the Soviet Union, the army and emigration
Let’s go back. You have a child you lived in Ukraine? In Russia, no?
I lived a few years in Russia. You’re in St. Petersburg, right?
True.
I studied there for a while. After eight classes went to study, because it is very seriously engaged in Sambo. My friend was in ship-building school with a construction bias to football. I and another friend of mine, a footballer, went there. I studied there for five or six months. Somehow the third or fourth year came to beat us, but the opposite happened. We won this fight. And after that many students, including me, left.
You returned to Ukraine. Remember, no matter in Russia or in Ukraine, when you first came into contact with American pop culture in any form? Movies, books, comics, anything?
In my childhood in the Soviet Union in General, American films were not shown. Censorship, Cold war, all these things. Don’t know how these movies slipped through the censorship, but sometimes we were shown a very old westerns with John Wayne. Remember, I saw the black-and-white film, and it’s over, time to go to sleep. And when mom put me to bed, I told her, “Mom,someday I will live in America.” And I was five years old.
We didn’t have American movies, but the Baltic States, the GDR and Czechoslovakia was filming a movie in Western style. And this is all I watched. When it started warming, 86-87 years, in the framework of the Moscow film festival started to show American movies in a very limited time, say a week or two. Around the time I began this culture to absorb, go and watch these movies.
You spent two years in the Soviet army, right?
Yes.
Your main impression — good or bad — during these two years.
It was very hard. I was serving near Moscow, Shcherbinka. Took me to the air force. Brought to camp, which was in Solnechnogorsk. I spent somewhere around five months. Then there was the dismantling, or rather “customers” come to buy soldiers for the different parts. My father was an artist, and I’ve been drawing since childhood, so that one customer took me to a Flaw, but all of these artistic abilities did not go far there.
I was in the company of protection: we protect sensitive sites in the event of war. People at the time lacked. And instead to work on a normal schedule, we walked away in a watch post for four or five days. There have been a guard, in my opinion, a five-hour. You had to go to the guard, eat and sleep three to four hours, and then return to the post.
I saw that many guys could not stand and on the psychological condition was the reserve. So busy schedule was. It was hard, but I believe that every young man should be this school because it develops discipline. The character of the young man becomes a completely different when he goes into the army — he becomes a man and returns home with completely different concepts. I think it’s a good experience.
As in, your life had acting? Apparently, nothing is expected.
I wouldn’t say so, you know, I loved movies. I enthusiastically watched all Soviet movies and — if they do not call TV shows – television movies such as “17 moments of spring”. Then I still had the idea of becoming an actor.
But I never seriously didn’t pay attention to the moment, while in high school we had a teacher who was an actress in local theater. She decided to make the theatre and put on plays. I became part of this group. Somewhere within two or three years we played on the school stage.
After I left school and went into the army, came another life, the Soviet Union collapsed. All this destruction and anarchy within 10 years. It was necessary as-that to survive and earn some money.
This is in what year did you leave Ukraine?
In 1999. After moving from one country to another, I went to Canada for permanent residence and there my thought [becoming an actor] was formed in work. There I began to do extra-work in the crowd, a little worked as a stuntman. Then regrouped in action, brush up and began to play in different TV series and movies.
In one interview you said that you left Ukraine, as there was no work, no money. But you never said how hard you had to decide to leave. It was a difficult step for you?
Honestly, no. The situation was so hopeless in the truest sense of the word. For example, one friend worked as a bodyguard for the Director of the meat-grocery store, which after the collapse of the Soviet Union bought up a few points and became a businessman. It’s like accessory at the time it was very fashionable — if you have money, you have a bodyguard.
Now, he worked as a bodyguard for $ 30 per month. You know, so there was a desperate situation? That is when I came out of the army, it was almost impossible to find a job. People couldn’t even find a job to clean the toilets in public places or offices for $ 10 per month.
Then the situation has stabilized a bit, but still nothing has improved. It was so bad that there is no problem, it was to tell me it was time to leave because I couldn’t see the future, I don’t see life, I don’t know when things will change for the better and when people will live more or less normally.
If you are offered to come back with the same fees, would you go back?
No, I think I would not come back. When I left I was a different person. I came to the West and assimilated, became part of this society. I even have Russian language now [not at the best level in conversation with you I choose my words, because here, almost 99.9% of the time speak English.
I have a few Russian friends: one lives in Moscow, the other in England, three in Ukraine, one or two living in Toronto, we corresponded occasionally. I’m talking to my mother every week. But for me, the whole mentality has changed.
I’m part of this society, so why start again with a clean page move? Even with the fees. I think now in Ukraine as well as in Russia. You know how to live big cities — Saint-Petersburg, Moscow, Kiev, Odessa. Out of these cities, taking a trip in the hinterland and understand that people there ends meet.
The life of Russian-speaking actor in Hollywood and interference with the role of dreams
What is the most difficult as an actor in Hollywood?
Every year in Los Angeles comes a million people…not just a million people, and millions of people who want to become actors. Every second person you talk to in LA — the lawyer, the doctor, the seller – they’re all actors or the writers. I often ask myself, “why?”. You’re a doctor, get a few million a year, you’ve got a life. Why would you even try to be an actor? I think people are a little irrational here think.
Rather hard to make if you’re just trying to be an actor, and you have no background in another field of activity. You take acting classes, go, do, focused only on that. Units break.
So the main thing is competition.
Huge, huge competition. All want to be actors or writers, we all have some project, something to do, somewhere to something further. But this business is hard in itself.
For the Russian-speaking [is the case]. On the one hand, you have advantages because you have an accent, you speak Russian — the two components you are separated from the main mass. But on the other side of the scale that Hollywood companies can take American to the role of the Russian. And, as we said, this will be gibberish. The Russian audience will grab their heads, saying, “Ugh, why?”.
And you ask yourself: “And if I should continue to do so if they choose Russian on the role of Americans?” I had this story, I did audition for Modern Family (“American family”). You know this show?
Yes, of course.
They had to select two people who will play Russian gangsters. Come, look and realize that you know all Russians out there: if you have several times walked here through offices, you all already know. Some people have Eastern European background, for example, a family moved or he. And [at the audition] there are some people that generally have no relation to Eastern Europe, Australians, Americans, British.
I auditioned, got a callback, back to the office, the second round was 15-20 people. We were put in pairs, because they need two Russian gangster. Put me in with the Aussie — he’s so chubby with large cheeks. He says: “I’ve been practicing Russian”. We are starting to work, and all his practice disappears. He is lost and begins to speak in gibberish.
Nothing we practiced, I told him how to pronounce that and that. We display the scene in front of the producers. They laugh, everything is fine. We go and wait. Then the producers come out and say: “Those whose names I call are”. And I don’t call.
In the end it turns out that these two roles are the Russians took the Aussie with whom I worked, and another guy, whose family moved from the Czech Republic when he was a small child. That is, he knows a few words in Czech, but I grew up American. My Manager calls to the office, and the producers say, “We want Andrew very much, we love it. But we got this guy, the Aussie, because he looks funny.”
Yeah.
Such criteria. You don’t even know how to react. But the situation is changing towards better. You know, what was formerly Hollywood movies? You have the plot of the Chinese, but they could take a Korean who speaks Korean playing a Chinese role. In the 80-90-ies it was okay, many didn’t understand that language.
Now the Chinese part of the Americans will say: “It’s not Chinese, it’s Korean”. And the Turkish part of the Americans say, “That’s not Turks, it’s someone else.” But the Russian part is more silent, they are not as vocal as other nationalities.
The situation is beginning to change but many still do things the old way. It’s very hard to rebuild. But as you can see, Caffery for Russian roles all chose Russian. Even people who had only one offer, were Russian. Such projects as “Very strange case”, impact very positively on the changes.
Judging by your instagram, you are now at the peak of popularity. Do you feel it?
Feel very, very shocked by this. Every day now I’m typing somewhere on two thousand followers. A lot of messages on Instagram and Facebook. When the phone starts all these notifications show battery.
On the streets you have learned how Gregory?
Learned to come on the streets. I’ve been practicing, came a personal trainer and was like, “Sorry, I don’t want to keep you from training. Just want to say that you did a great job and made me hate your character.”
Most often you play the bad guys. In an interview seven years ago you were asked about the role that you would like to play, and you answered that you want to try everything. During these seven years you have any particular dream role?
No specifics, but I would still play good guy who would be alive at the end. Already tired to die, it would be necessary to continue to live.
I like action-genre and I would like to realize myself in this direction. Diverse actors one, two and miscalculated. Everyone has their niche and audience is defined to a particular genre. For Example, Jason Statham, Sylvester Stallone, Arnold Schwarzenegger, John Travolta, Brad Pitt.
Hollywood has already passed the time when Asians or actors of other nationalities were just bad. Now the good guys can be played by people of any nationality, except Russian. Hollywood we need to move this line. That is, I’d like to play — regardless of genre — a good guy, I don’t know, helping someone, saving the world or child.